Adel restaurant opens for storm victims, first responders

Many folks in Cook County are still unable to return to or see their homes.

Law enforcers are still making sure some areas in the county are safe for people to return to.

Some folks in the community are making sure those people have the resources they need.

One Adel restaurant, Sweet T's, decided to open its doors to those folks.

The restaurant opened for roughly 3 hours Monday to serve storm victims, first responders, lineman, and anybody working to help those affected by the storms.

The owner said opening the store was an easy decision, because it was simply the right thing to do.

"There is no way I could've opened today and charged all these people that have been out there working," said restaurant owner Theresa Key, "And all these people that don't have homes that have lost everything they had, there kids. It ain't worth it to me."

Many organizations in Cook County are coming together to help first responders and storm victims.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.