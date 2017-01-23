EMA releases list of tornado damage areas in Dougherty County

More details from Monday's press conference with Dougherty's EMA Director Ron Rowe and Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas.

EMA officials say they are in "active search and rescue", and that as of Monday morning, there are three Georgia Search and Rescue teams in East Albany.

Officials do not know how many structures are damaged, but they did complete a flyover of the area.

Albany Utilities, Georgia Power and Mitchell EMC all have damage to power structures and are working to repair damage.

In all, 20 power stations were affected by the storm.

EMA List of Dougherty County areas affected by Sunday's tornado:

Lily Pond/Newton Road areas

Southwest Georgia Regional Airport

Habersham/Forsythe areas

Cochran/Madison/Willard areas

Wells/Southgate areas

Radium Springs/Patrol/Cannon/Edwards areas

600 Holly Trailer Park

Roxanna/Virginia/Hibiscus areas

Devencrest Mobile Home Park

U.S. 19/Holly Drive

Mock/Sanford areas

Mock/Duitman areas

Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany

Johnson Road/Sylvester Road

Cresent/Cherokee areas

Sylvester Road, numerous trailer parks

Sylvester Road, Radial subdivision

Sylvester Road/Hill Road areas

Pine Glen subdivision

Hill Road/County Line Road

Tompkins/Pearce/Brierwood apartments

Rosebrier Road/Brierwood Road

Sylvester Road/Branch Road

Mercantile/Teche/Mobile areas

1611 Krug business

Riverview/Flintlock/Malone areas

Imperial Road/Bettys Drive areas

Evergreen/Hemlock areas

Abbey/Shannon/Brittany areas

Gary/Sharon areas

1400 Whispering Pines Garden Apts. 1 & 2

