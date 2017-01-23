Volunteers head into East Albany to assist with recovery

One volunteer said that he heard about the need through the Albany Tornado Facebook page. (Source: WALB)

Volunteers gathered in Albany to help those impacted by the deadly storms. (Source: WALB)

Albany citizens are pouring into East Albany offering to help.

WALB found a gathering point for volunteers at the old Winn-Dixie at the corner of Oakridge and Radium Springs.

"Yeah, I just loaded up the chainsaws in my car and headed this way. I just went through the process of registering to go back into the area, and I just checked in with APD here, and they will take me back there," said Duncan Moore, volunteer.

We saw several large semi trucks, including the mobile Second Harvest unit, which provides food stuffs and other necessary supplies for victims.

