Cook Co. residents rocked by fatal tornado

People all across Cook County are helping storm victims by giving them meals, places to stay and basic supplies. (Source: WALB)

Kids toys were scattered across the area, cars crushed, but now the community says they are picking up the pieces. (Source: WALB)

It's one thing to hear about the destruction after severe weather swept through Southwest Georgia, and another to see it.

Kids toys were scattered across the area, cars crushed, but now the community says they are picking up the pieces.

But that night will be one Cook County residents will never forget.

"Well it was very frightening. You think your fixing to lose your life. It's that bad. You're fearing for your life is what you're doing." said resident Chris Bullard. "Very, very lucky."

It's a feeling most folks at Sunshine Acres agree with.

"It's totally devastating. You don't know what to say. You just want to help, but you don't know actually what to do, but you're trying to help," explained Bullard.

Once Bullard realized he and his family were okay, he quickly ran to check on neighbors and friends.

"I went in to the trailer park to see what happened and checked to see if anybody need help," said Bullard. "I was expecting to see maybe a couple of trailers messed up."

But he quickly realized how bad the destruction was.

"I didn't expect to see the whole trailer parked wiped out," Bullard explained. "And people laying around."

According to officials, seven people died.

Bullard said that some of those people were his friends, but community support has helped everyone.

"It's amazing how some people come together after a a tragedy like this," said Bullard.

And as he returns to his home across the street, he has one strong feeling

"We were fortunate. Blessed actually," explained Bullard.

People all across Cook County are helping storm victims by giving them meals, places to stay and basic supplies.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.