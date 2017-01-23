Turner Co. families work to recover after tornado

The tornado went right through the middle of a lot, destroying everything in its path. (Source: WALB)

A community is shaken up after a tornado tore through the area over the weekend. (Source: WALB)

Residents of Turner County are picking up the pieces of their neighborhood after a tornado tore through the area Sunday evening.

People in Turner County said they are just happy to be alive.

Houses have been completely leveled in the area near Dakota and North Ashburn off of Highway 41.

One full lot has multiple houses and mobile homes.

Every house is owned by a family member or a friend.

The tornado went right through the middle of the lot, destroying everything in its path.

Nobody was injured but they are emotionally shook up.

"We've just been trying to get everything cleaned up that we can. Just enjoying one another because things could have went different. We're thanking God that we're still here," said Tio Davis.

Homeowners and their families spent Monday collecting what items they could salvage.

Over 100 people have been out here at some point today.

Most of them have been out working since daybreak.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.