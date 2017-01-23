MCLB officials give damage update

The Marine Corps Logistics Base is assessing damage after that tornado touched down on the base. (Source: WALB)

There are no injuries on the base but it did sustain property damage.

The facility is reopened today to essential personnel and residents only.

All employees are asked to use the main gate on Fleming Road to enter the base.

