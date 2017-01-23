MCLB officials give damage update

Swimming pool experts want you to be aware of dangers that may be lurking in the water as you take a dip for the first time this year.More >>
Massive root balls exposed after the January storms are still an issue for many homeowners in Albany.More >>
1,539 lost and stolen guns have hit the street in Georgia this past year. A growing problem that members of law enforcement said they are seeing too often. "Guns in the wrong hands is always a problem and that is the problem of this country right now," said Captain Maurice Holmes, Thomasville PD.More >>
Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock said an autopsy performed on 55 year old William Stripling did not provide enough information to determine a cause of death.More >>
Deputy State insurance commissioner Jay Florence said many life insurance policies go unclaimed because the policy holder moves and fails to notify the insurance company, or the beneficiary doesn't know the policy exists.More >>
