Luke Bryan, Phillip Phillips, Cole Swindell to play storm benefit concert

South Georgia music stars Luke Bryan, Phillip Phillips, and Cole Swindell have agreed to play a benefit concert to help victims affected by the storms that ravaged Southwest Georgia.

Albany's own musician and businessman Bo Henry will help put together the event.

"The main thing that gets me going is that people are still ready to help today as they were on Jan. 2," Henry said.

Nashville singer and songwriter Dallas Davidson will also help out.

"This is a time for us to really get together and raise some money for people who need it. It's impacted our hometowns. We've done some charities over the years, but this hit home. Really was no hesitation from anybody," Davidson said.

They are still on the hunt for additional performers.

