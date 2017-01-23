Radium Springs church damaged

Members of a Radium Springs church are grateful for their lives, after surviving a close call during Sunday's tornado outbreak.

Blue Springs Baptist Church canceled regular services after weather worsened during Sunday School. Hours later, the tornado and high winds destroyed the roof and left the steeple in the middle of the parking lot.

Insulation and pieces of the ceiling cover Bibles and the pews. The pastor says it's tough to see the damage, but he's keeping hope.

"Our hearts are heavy because we don't have our worship place, but we know we serve a true and living God. And he is able and we thank him," said Pastor Frank Williamson.

He says he intends to partition the church and continue holding services, weather permitting.

This is the second natural disaster the church building has survived after the floods of 1994.

