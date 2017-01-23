Search and rescue continues around Holly Drive

Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock said an autopsy performed on 55 year old William Stripling did not provide enough information to determine a cause of death.More >>
Deputy State insurance commissioner Jay Florence said many life insurance policies go unclaimed because the policy holder moves and fails to notify the insurance company, or the beneficiary doesn't know the policy exists.More >>
Lee County commissioner Billy Mathis says he is confident the proposed hospital is on track to be open in about 2 years, and that it's building costs will have no impact on taxpayers.More >>
Military Veterans in South Georgia now have a new place to go get college and career help. Thomas University opened it's Veterans Services and Career Transition center this week.More >>
1,539 lost and stolen guns have hit the street in Georgia this past year. A growing problem that members of law enforcement said they are seeing too often. "Guns in the wrong hands is always a problem and that is the problem of this country right now," said Captain Maurice Holmes, Thomasville PD.More >>
