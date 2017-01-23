Search and rescue continues around Holly Drive

They said that sightseeing could impede search and rescue efforts. (Source: WALB)

The property manager of Paradise Village says there were 200 homes on the lot. They are now mostly destroyed, and a dozen more are missing, and he's worried others are seriously injured inside some of the trailers.

State and local agencies have been out there for more than 24 hours looking for anyone who may have survived the storm.

With four people dead here in this holly drive area from the storm, the stories of survival are incredible.

"We're doing about as well as can be expected on a day like this," said storm survivor Edgar Davis.

Davis' 35-year-old home on Holly Drive in Dougherty County was ripped to shreds by a tornado Sunday afternoon.

"We were looking and all the sudden the roof just came off the house," said Davis.

He and his wife took shelter in the hallway they thought was the center of their home.

"All of the sudden, the roof was gone, the ceiling, everything," explained Davis.

So they ran to another room, also torn apart, eventually taking shelter in a room seemingly untouched by the storm.

"I guess the tornado just lifted up because if it had stayed on the ground a little bit longer, we wouldn't be here today," said Davis.

Dougherty County officials confirmed several people were killed and more expected dead on the same road the Davis' live on.

That's where at least 100 people with Georgia Search and Rescue, Georgia State Patrol and with local agencies are looking for survivors.

The Davis family said that they are thanking God for sparing their lives.

"I'm so sorry. I am so sorry, because at least we have our lives," explained Davis. "They don't have anything. That's the final end."

A command base was set up at Radium Springs and Holly Drive, where volunteers say they're prepared to do the most they can do to help.

Park manager Anthony Mitchell said he's never seen anything like it.

"There's probably about 10 or 15 trailers in here that I don't even know where they went, they're no longer in their spots."

Residents quickly moved in to search for loved ones, worried they're trapped in homes and under debris. But it wasn't long before police moved them out, so Georgia State Patrol and Georgia search and rescue teams could move in.

Just down the road on Radium Springs, volunteers started their day with prayer, in hopes they could bring some answers.

"I don't want somebody to be looking for a family member and not be able to find them. I rather be able to help as much as I can to put somebody at rest," said Ross Piercey, who is prepared for the tough days ahead. "If you don't have hope, you don't stay optimistic, you don't have anything. It just hurts. It hurts my heart to see how many people have nothing left. And I just feel that if you're able to help you should help. There's no need to stand idly by if you can help."

The tornado ripped apart Myler's carport and screened-in porch and caused significant damage to her roof.

Officials are asking people to avoid any damaged areas in the county. They said that sightseeing could impede search and rescue efforts.

For many returning to their homes on Monday was a shock, just to see the scale of the devastation.

A lot of people said they're thankful to be alive, thankful the storm didn't impact them worse than it did, but still it's not going to be an easy process moving forward.

"Some people here did not make it," said Elizabeth Myler. "Some children did not make it. But my father is okay, I'm still alive. And what's in there can be replaced. So, it's just devastating right now."

Jesse Byrd lives on Bettys road, he returned to Holly Drive on Monday after staying in a hotel overnight.

He said that he heard that law enforcement were working to confirm survivors.

"After everything calmed down and I walked out, I was just devastated to look at all the destruction out here. I've seen it on TV in the past and it's happened with somebody else in other places but it's happening here right here in my area now. So it's just totally unbelievable you know?" explained Byrd.

Crews are still searching for anyone who might have survived the storm on Holly Drive.

Law enforcement still not allowing people back into the hardest hit area where we know those four people died.

