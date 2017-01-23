HELPING: Recovery efforts after the storm

Almost immediately after a weekend of deadly storms ripped through Southwest Georgia, members of the community began offering their help. (Source: WALB)

Almost immediately after a weekend of deadly storms ripped through Southwest Georgia, members of the community began offering their help.

We're gathering this list and will continue to update it as we learn more.

United Way:

The United Way is putting out the plea for volunteers for search and rescue efforts in Dougherty County. They need people who can operate heavy machinery and chainsaws. Anyone with those skill sets can call the Emergency Operation Center at 2929-733-2492 and 229-733-2534.

City of Albany:

Financial Aid donations for the storm victims can be made to the city by calling 229-296-2281 or 229-854-9443.

Item donations like clothing and food can be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church at 110 Moultrie Road.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church:

Serving lunch everyday at 12 p.m. for those who were impacted by the severe weather at 1905 Martin Luther King Jr Dr.

They are also accepting donations.

New Birth Fellowship Church:

2106 Radium Springs Road

Collecting donations for cleaning supplies and immediate need items. Call 229-436-7658.

Hosting Operation Blessing. Help for those in need, including food and clothing, and asking for volunteers to help with everything.

Call Operation Blessings at 757-374-8650 if you NEED help. OR 757-347-0944 if you CAN help.

Red Cross:

People looking to donate to or volunteer with the Red Cross can call 229-983-6465.

They are accepting donations for immediate need items, like toiletries and pre-packaged food.

Clothes donations can be made to Goodwill.

Albany Family Worship Center:

3024 Kensington Court

Has been collecting and distributing donations to storm victims, but needs non-perishables

Shelters:

Albany: Red Cross has set up the Civic Center Friendship Baptist Church, 400 Pine Avenue, is a shelter and is accepting donations



DCSS:

Donations (clothing, hygiene products, or non-perishable food) can be made at 722 Corn Avenue.

Monetary donations can be made to the DCSS Disaster Recovery Fund in person at the DCSS Administration building at 200 Pine Avenue, or mailed to P.O. Box 3170, Albany, Ga. 31706.

Tide Loads of Love:

Tide is set up at the Civic Center and will be doing laundry through the weekend from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., two loads of clothes per household.

Greater New Bethel Church:

1001 East Franklin St., Sylvester- is offering food, clothing, and toiletries to any one who needs these items. Call 229-272-6721 or 776-4885.

ASPIRE:

Clinic will be open on Saturday for walk-in patients from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. to assist with emotional distress after the deadly storms.

For more information, call 229-430-4140

Clean up in East Albany:

Ward 1 City Commissioner Jon Howard is leading the cleanup effort.

Volunteers will meet at 614 Sandalwood Drive off Johnson Road near the back gate of the Marine Base at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Worth County:

First Baptist Church in Sylvester is open 24/7 as a shelter where they will have meals for the people displaced. They are also taking donations (they need cots, pillow cases and blankets). Also need volunteers to come and watch during the days and nights. Their number is 229-776-3337 if there are any other questions.

Sylvester:

The Ag Pavilion in Sylvester, Georgia needs these urgently: Flashlights and batteries, paper products (cups, plates, forks, toilet paper), school supplies (backpacks, crayons, paper etc), cleaning supplies. Contact: Cortney Roberts 229-344-3481

Colquitt County:

Leadership Colquitt County Alumni is collecting donations to help with the relief efforts in Worth County.

Can be d ropped off at the Chamber of Commerce at 116 1st Ave. S. East.

Donations will be collected Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The first delivery will be on Friday.

The Moultrie Police Department, along with five other agencies, have come together to work together. Donations can be made during normal business hours.

Moultrie Police Department – 128 1st St. SW

Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Department – 200 Veterans Pkwy

Moultrie Fire Department – 26 2nd Ave. NE or 1005 West Blvd.

Eastman Fire Department – 334 Main St, Eastman, GA

Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church – 325 Whitney Ave., Albany, GA

Grassroots Coffee in downtown Thomasville:

Items most needed are:

Blankets

Clothing (infants-adults)

Toiletries

Baby Food

Baby Formula

Canned Goods

Towels

Toilet Paper

They are collecting to give to the Red Cross, and as a thank you, they're giving costumers $1 off any item when they donate.

Turner County:

The three donation centers in Ashburn are being moved and consolidated into the Sconyers Gin Warehouse at 925 Industrial Drive. All donations will now be collected and distributed at this location. They are looking for food, flashlights, blankets, pillows and sleeping bags.

The Turner County EMA has said that families without power that need water can take containers to fire departments, EMS or the Turner County Sheriff's Office, and they will help fill those containers.

The Salvation Army- 514 N. Madison street: accepting any donations and specifically water and non perishable.



Grady County: Grady County Sheriff’s Office is accepting bottled water, Gator aid, and sanitary supplies at this time. d rop off at 115 16th ave. NE between 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.



Brooks County: Quitman Elementary along with some local businesses are collecting supplies for the relief effort in Adel, Cook Co., and other storm damaged areas

The challenge is to 'PACK THE TRAILER'.They want to fill the Trojan Football Trailer with supplies and clothing. They plan on taking the trailer FULL to Adel on Friday after school.

If you have any information on other donation sites for Lowndes, Brooks, Grady, or Thomas County please email Ashlyn.Becton@walb.com

If you're looking to donate, officials with the city said the best utilized donation was gift cards.

