Ex-Dawson mayor sentenced on sex convictions

Former Dawson Mayor Christopher Wright pled no contest in Randolph County Superior County, in the Pataula Circuit, to child sex molestation, and rape charges Monday morning.

He was sentenced to 20 years probation, and a $1,000 fine. As a condition of the plea agreement, Wright cannot seek elected office during the 20 years he is on probation.

There will also be some convicted sex offender limitations imposed on Wright, according to the Pataula Circuit District Attorney Craig Earnest.

Last March, a female victim testified that Christopher Wright had sex with her at the home of Milton Johnson, the main defendant in a separate child molestation case.

In court, the Assistant District Attorney asked: "Was there anyone else you were involved with?"

The victim answered: "Chris Wright."

Two investigators told WALB it was the same Christopher Wright who was currently serving as the Mayor of Dawson.

The female victim, now 18, testified that Christopher Wright came to her home in 2012 to visit Milton Johnson, and she performed sex acts with Wright, under order of Milton Johnson.

Wright was elected Mayor of Dawson over 22-year Mayor Robert Albritten in November 2012, at age 22.

