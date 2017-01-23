Ex-Dawson mayor sentenced on sex convictions - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Ex-Dawson mayor sentenced on sex convictions

By Melissa Hodges, Anchor
Connect
Chris Wright (Source: WALB) Chris Wright (Source: WALB)
CUTHBERT, GA (WALB) -

Former Dawson Mayor Christopher Wright pled no contest in Randolph County Superior County, in the Pataula Circuit, to child sex molestation, and rape charges Monday morning.

He was sentenced to 20 years probation, and a $1,000 fine. As a condition of the plea agreement, Wright cannot seek elected office during the 20 years he is on probation.

There will also be some convicted sex offender limitations imposed on Wright, according to the Pataula Circuit District Attorney Craig Earnest.

Last March, a female victim testified that Christopher Wright had sex with her at the home of Milton Johnson, the main defendant in a separate child molestation case.

In court, the Assistant District Attorney asked: "Was there anyone else you were involved with?"

The victim answered: "Chris Wright."

Two investigators told WALB it was the same Christopher Wright who was currently serving as the Mayor of Dawson.

The female victim, now 18, testified that Christopher Wright came to her home in 2012 to visit Milton Johnson, and she performed sex acts with Wright, under order of Milton Johnson.

Wright was elected Mayor of Dawson over 22-year Mayor Robert Albritten in November 2012, at age 22.

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Thomas University opens center for veterans

    Thomas University opens center for veterans

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-04-26 23:37:55 GMT

    Military Veterans in South Georgia now have a new place to go get college and career help. Thomas University opened it's Veterans Services and Career Transition center this week. 

    More >>

    Military Veterans in South Georgia now have a new place to go get college and career help. Thomas University opened it's Veterans Services and Career Transition center this week. 

    More >>

  • ATF statistics show high number of stolen guns in Georgia

    ATF statistics show high number of stolen guns in Georgia

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-04-26 23:37:11 GMT
    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    1,539 lost and stolen guns have hit the street in Georgia this past year. A growing problem that members of law enforcement said they are seeing too often. "Guns in the wrong hands is always a problem and that is the problem of this country right now," said Captain Maurice Holmes, Thomasville PD.

    More >>

    1,539 lost and stolen guns have hit the street in Georgia this past year. A growing problem that members of law enforcement said they are seeing too often. "Guns in the wrong hands is always a problem and that is the problem of this country right now," said Captain Maurice Holmes, Thomasville PD.

    More >>

  • Local industries partner with Albany High

    Local industries partner with Albany High

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-04-26 23:00:50 GMT
    Several businesses and industries met at Albany High School. (Source: WALB)Several businesses and industries met at Albany High School. (Source: WALB)

    Local industries are playing an important part in the education of Dougherty County students.  Professionals in Dougherty County met with school leaders Wednesday at Albany High School to discuss ways they can help students get a jump start on future careers. 

    More >>

    Local industries are playing an important part in the education of Dougherty County students.  Professionals in Dougherty County met with school leaders Wednesday at Albany High School to discuss ways they can help students get a jump start on future careers. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly