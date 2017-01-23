Adel community helps tornado victims - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

ADEL, GA (WALB) -

Community members in Cook County are coming together to help those affected by Sunday’s tornado.

It’s not one church, one family, one organization, it is truly a community effort,” Adel First Assembly of God Pastor Eric Gordon said.

On Sunday night, the First Baptist Church of Adele acted as a shelter for tornado victims.

Adel First Assembly of God is currently acting as a donation collection center for those wanting to drop off donations.

Volunteers from area churches, businesses, and other organizations were up early Monday collecting and organizing donations.

“Nobody asks questions about what the background is like ‘What church do you go to?’ Nobody asks questions like that. They say ‘What do you need?’ and ‘Where do we need to go?’ and that means the world to everybody,” Gordon said.

The pastor told WALB News 10 that the collection center is in need of new undergarments and gift cards.

Those wishing to drop-off items can do so at Adel First Assembly of God located at 601 Massee Post Road.

The church has also started an account for the victims at Cook Community Bank.

Recently, it was announced on Facebook that there would be a community meeting Monday night at 5:30 p.m. concerning clean-up efforts in Cook County.

Monday’s meeting will take place at Adel First Assembly of God.

