Second Harvest delivers 1,000 meals to storm victims

Second Harvest of South Georgia is loading up their trucks full to deliver blankets and snacks to storm victims.

On Monday, Second Harvest dropped off 1,000 hot meals at the Albany Civic Center at the American Red Cross shelter.

As soon as they got done at the shelter, they loaded up their trucks once again to feed volunteers and residents on Radium Springs Road.

They plan to send the hot meals throughout the week.

"We also are working with our agencies as best we can," said Chief Marketing Officer Eliza McCall. "Our facility is actually without power right now, but we're still out here working trying to do the best we can to make sure folks are taken care of."

The day's hot meals are courtesy of Smithfield, who donated a truckload of proteins such as ham and hot dogs.

