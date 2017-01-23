Cook County officials survey deadly damage

Cook County officials are working with Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security, to assess just how much destruction they had from a deadly tornado.

The Cook Co. EMA said damage was primarily in the area of Caulie Harris Road at Sunshine Acres Mobile Home Park and Surrency and Val Del Roads.

They got assistance of Lowndes and Tift County Search and Rescue Departments, Cook County Volunteer Fire Departments, Cook County Sheriff's Department and Adel Police and Fire Departments.

EMA leaders want the general public to stay out of the affected areas so first responders can do their jobs.

For those that may have not confirmed the location of a family member they can call Cook County 9-1-1 at 229-896-8722.

