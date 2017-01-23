Albany commissioner spearheads relief drive

Albany City Commissioner B. J. Fletcher is calling on all small businesses to join forces and help storm victims in need.

Fletcher said the American Red Cross is in need of more pillows and blankets as storm victims seek shelter at the Civic Center.

She hopes other small business will follow their lead and donate blankets and pillows.

Monetary donations are extremely important now, and she plans to raise funds for victims.

See hundreds of viewer-submitted photos HERE...

"I want to start off with a thousand dollars, and I'm asking for all of the other small businesses-- and I'm coming off the worst week I've ever had over at my restaurant-- but I can do it. I'm just saying, if they will come up with some money, meet that match, the best they can, because for some of these families, it's going to be money too," Fletcher said.



If you would like to get involved, you can contact Commissioner Fletcher, call 229-854-9443.

You can drop off items at B. J.'s Buffet, and Gieryic's Automotive Repair.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.