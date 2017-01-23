Albany judge alters jury duty - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany judge alters jury duty

By Dave Miller, Digital Exec. Prod.
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Chief Dougherty County Judge Willie Lockette is changing jury duty hours this week.

Jurors should report for jury duty Wednesday, January 25, at 9:00 a.m. 

The judge said jurors may also call 229-878-3187 Tuesday after 6:00 p.m., to see if their jury duty will be further delayed.

All lawyers and witness should report as normal for court today, the judge said.

