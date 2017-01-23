Search and rescue efforts continue after deadly storms

Almost immediately after a weekend of deadly storms ripped through Southwest Georgia, members of the community began offering their help.More >>
South Georgia music stars Luke Bryan, Phillip Phillips, and Cole Swindell have agreed to play a benefit concert to help victims affected by the storms that ravaged Southwest Georgia.
Residents and city officials have reported damage in several parts of SWGA. The Crisp County sheriff's office took to Facebook to pass on reports of damage. There were numerous reports of trees down, two houses were damaged, traffic lights down and minor street flooding.
The property manager of Paradise Village says there were 200 homes on the lot. They are now mostly destroyed.
Governor Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency for nine more SWGA counties impacted by the severe weather.
Cook County officials are working with Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security, to assess just how much destruction they had from a deadly tornado.
As severe storms continue to roll through SWGA, many places have opened up to provide shelter for residents in need.
Second Harvest of South Georgia is loading up their trucks full to deliver blankets and snacks to storm victims.
Swimming pool experts want you to be aware of dangers that may be lurking in the water as you take a dip for the first time this year.
Massive root balls exposed after the January storms are still an issue for many homeowners in Albany.
1,539 lost and stolen guns have hit the street in Georgia this past year. A growing problem that members of law enforcement said they are seeing too often. "Guns in the wrong hands is always a problem and that is the problem of this country right now," said Captain Maurice Holmes, Thomasville PD.
Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock said an autopsy performed on 55 year old William Stripling did not provide enough information to determine a cause of death.
Deputy State insurance commissioner Jay Florence said many life insurance policies go unclaimed because the policy holder moves and fails to notify the insurance company, or the beneficiary doesn't know the policy exists.
