Search and rescue efforts continue after deadly storms

Almost immediately after a weekend of deadly storms ripped through Southwest Georgia, members of the community began offering their help.More >>
South Georgia music stars Luke Bryan, Phillip Phillips, and Cole Swindell have agreed to play a benefit concert to help victims affected by the storms that ravaged Southwest Georgia.More >>
Residents and city officials have reported damage in several parts of SWGA. The Crisp County sheriff's office took to Facebook to pass on reports of damage. There were numerous reports of trees down, two houses were damaged, traffic lights down and minor street flooding.More >>
The property manager of Paradise Village says there were 200 homes on the lot. They are now mostly destroyed.More >>
Governor Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency for nine more SWGA counties impacted by the severe weather.More >>
Cook County officials are working with Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security, to assess just how much destruction they had from a deadly tornado.More >>
As severe storms continue to roll through SWGA, many places have opened up to provide shelter for residents in need.More >>
Second Harvest of South Georgia is loading up their trucks full to deliver blankets and snacks to storm victims.More >>
Lamar Petties served in the Marine Corps for 21 years. Since then, he has dedicated every second of every day to serving others and sharing his love and faith in God.More >>
The legacies of two officers killed in the line of duty will live on, not only thanks to their sacrifices, but thanks to a college campus. Thursday, Georgia Southwestern State University officially renamed the building housing the Department of Public Safety, the "Nicholas Smarr & Jody Smith Memorial Building."More >>
On Thursday, April 27, 2017, Georgia State Senator Freddie Powell Sims and Southwest Georgia educators learned about computer coding. The program was held inside the Logistics Education Building at Albany Technical College.More >>
Albany residents could soon see more sidewalks in the area. WALB News 10's Zach Logan has more on how you could get around town more safely.More >>
On September 16th, four children were struck by a car while walking to school. One was killed and two others seriously injured. Now, the family of one the victims says the walk to school is still unsafe.More >>
