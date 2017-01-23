Search and rescue efforts continue after deadly storms

Almost immediately after a weekend of deadly storms ripped through Southwest Georgia, members of the community began offering their help.More >>
South Georgia music stars Luke Bryan, Phillip Phillips, and Cole Swindell have agreed to play a benefit concert to help victims affected by the storms that ravaged Southwest Georgia.More >>
Residents and city officials have reported damage in several parts of SWGA. The Crisp County sheriff's office took to Facebook to pass on reports of damage. There were numerous reports of trees down, two houses were damaged, traffic lights down and minor street flooding.More >>
The property manager of Paradise Village says there were 200 homes on the lot. They are now mostly destroyed.More >>
Governor Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency for nine more SWGA counties impacted by the severe weather.More >>
Cook County officials are working with Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security, to assess just how much destruction they had from a deadly tornado.More >>
As severe storms continue to roll through SWGA, many places have opened up to provide shelter for residents in need.More >>
Second Harvest of South Georgia is loading up their trucks full to deliver blankets and snacks to storm victims.More >>
Family members say the walk to school for Albany children still isn't safe after four children were hit by a car one morning in September. The collision happened September 16 on Mock Road. Now, answers to questions of current safety and what's been done are being sought.More >>
Albany High School Principal Rodney Bullard has been chosen to be the new deputy superintendent for the Dougherty County School System.More >>
The city of Ashburn is gearing up for its first ever community blast to celebrate Georgia Cities Week.More >>
City commissioners met Tuesday night, two of the issues on the agenda were the controversial historic district expansion and the establishment of a Land Bank.More >>
Thousands of residents in Southwest Georgia will now be able to purchase faster internet speeds.More >>
