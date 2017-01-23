Communities ask for donations to help storm victims and first responders

The Advertiser in Adel is asking the community to bring donations for storm victims. (Source: The Advertiser)

Southwest Georgia communities aren't wasting any time in pulling together to help with relief efforts after severe storms swept through the area on Saturday and Sunday.

The Advertiser in Cook County is asking people to bring in donations for those impacted by the storms.

The company said needed items include but are not limited to:

Clothes for all ages

Food (canned and boxed items)

Toiletries and first aid items

Toys

Baby items (formulas, bottles, diapers, etc.)

Blankets, jackets, caps, inflatable mattresses and sleeping bags

Water

Batteries and Flashlights

Books, games and puzzles

Glasses

Items can be drooped off at the Advertiser office located at 312 North Hutchinson Avenue in Adel.

The Tift County Sheriff Gene Scarbrough is also asking the Tift County community to help with donations.

Scarbrough posted on his Facebook page on Sunday, asking residents to bring as much water as they can afford to the parking of the sheriff's office over the next couple of days.

He said that because of the extensive damage to several south Georgia counties, cleanup efforts by first responders will be a massive operation and they will need lots of water and necessities.

Scarbrough said that any items residents hear crews will need while managing recovery efforts can be brought to the Tift County Sheriff's Office parking lot. A truck and/or trailer will distribute those items.

To see the full post from Sheriff Scarbrough, visit his Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.