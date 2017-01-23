East Albany residents come together after storm

People in East Albany are joining together to keep one another safe after a tornado nearly ran through their neighborhood.

Residents on Pinson Road said damage is bad, but they've got each other to depend on.

Through the storm two neighbors are getting closer. Melisha Holton and Latoya Darity made their way through the dark Sunday.

Strong storms knocked out their power and flattened trees in their neighborhood, but, still, they are looking out for each other.

Holton said a hole was left in her roof and rain started pouring in her house.

They both say it was one of the most terrifying experiences they've ever lived through.

Darity said she's going to stick it out through the night at the Pine Forest Apartments with her three children.

"My baby boys were like, mama, we've got to get into the shelter," said Darity. "I told my son, just stop and pray and god will send us through."

Holton said she's definitely found a neighbor and maybe even a friend he can depend on.

"I mean I feel like I have a good neighbor to turn to that will help me," said Holton.

A helping neighbor is an asset that is bound to be valuable over the coming days.

