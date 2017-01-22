Family survives storm, loses animals and roof

The closet the Doles family sheltered in (Source: WALB)

Roofing was ripped off the majority of the house (Source: WALB)

Folks in Turner County got the blunt end of the storm as well.

A family living along Highway 32 survived the storm by sheltering in a closet.

They were safe, but their property was destroyed.

The roof of their house was ripped off; the family's dog kennel was turned over; the horse stable was destroyed.

Horses, chicken and dogs were all running loose.

The family didn't want to speak on camera, but a friend who came to help said this storm was much more devastating than the last.

"There's no comparison," said Clay Martin. "They went through the same stuff January 2nd. Had trees and stuff fell over, but it didn't damage the house, didn't damage any buildings, an now it came through and just demolished everything."

Highway 32 east leading to Ashburn was shut down due to power lines down near the home.

Officials said there were 20-25 injured in Turner County alone.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.