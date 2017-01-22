Residents, neighbors recall chilling moments as severe weather swept through

Agencies in nearly every surrounding county responded to help Cook County officials (Source: Viewer)

7 people have been confirmed dead and 19 injured so far. (Source: WALB)

Storms tore through Cook County early Sunday morning and destroyed Sunshine Acres Mobile Home Park.

Neighbors and residents recalled the terrifying moments as they took cover for their lives and then tried to help others.

"When we stepped out and ran out we heard people just hollering for help," resident Michael Lane recalled, "So we ran fast enough to go help our neighbors out."

"I'm amazed at the destruction that the storm did," said Drew Thomas, a neighbor with many friend who lived at Sunshine Acres.

In a matter of seconds, the lives of many people in Cook County were turned inside out.

"Trees knocked out, trailers, everything demolished. It's sad," Thomas said.

Agencies in nearly every surrounding county responded to help Cook County officials. They spent the day conducting search and rescue efforts while battling continuous severe weather.

"It was like a construction company came through and just bulldozed everything," Thomas described the mobile home park after the storms passed.

A community torn apart by mother nature.

"The trailer shifted to the left and you could just feel it falling off the bricks," Lane recalled.

But the destruction wasn't over. Community members quickly turned to shelters as a safe place to ride out another battle with the weather.

"It just like happened so quick," Lane said about the weather.

But in the face of destruction and devastation, community members still hope to come together. And some said they are just happy to have survived.

"I do feel lucky to be alive right now," said Lane.

