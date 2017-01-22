American Red Cross opening Albany Civic Center for shelter - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

American Red Cross opening Albany Civic Center for shelter

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
Albany Civic Center (Source: WALB) Albany Civic Center (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The American Red Cross will be setting up a shelter at the Albany Civic Center after severe storm hit Albany and Dougherty County Saturday and Sunday.

Transportation will be provided to the Civic Center by the transit system, below is where the pick-up locations will be:

  • Harvey's Plaza on Radium Springs Rd.  
  • The US Post Office on Mock Road. 

For more information or if you need assistance, call the Emergency Operations Center at (229) 483-6226.

