American Red Cross opening Albany Civic Center for shelter

City commissioners met Tuesday night, two of the issues on the agenda were the controversial historic district expansion and the establishment of a Land Bank.More >>
City commissioners met Tuesday night, two of the issues on the agenda were the controversial historic district expansion and the establishment of a Land Bank.More >>
Thousands of residents in Southwest Georgia will now be able to purchase faster internet speeds.More >>
Thousands of residents in Southwest Georgia will now be able to purchase faster internet speeds.More >>
Dozens of South Georgia veterans learned about career opportunities Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Dozens of South Georgia veterans learned about career opportunities Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock said an autopsy performed on 55 year old William Stripling did not provide enough information to determine a cause of death.More >>
Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock said an autopsy performed on 55 year old William Stripling did not provide enough information to determine a cause of death.More >>
Deputy State insurance commissioner Jay Florence said many life insurance policies go unclaimed because the policy holder moves and fails to notify the insurance company, or the beneficiary doesn't know the policy exists.More >>
Deputy State insurance commissioner Jay Florence said many life insurance policies go unclaimed because the policy holder moves and fails to notify the insurance company, or the beneficiary doesn't know the policy exists.More >>