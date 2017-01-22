Facebook activates Safety Check for Albany after storms

Facebook has activated its Safety Check feature for users in the Albany, GA area after strong, tornado-producing storms blew through the area Sunday.

Users in the area can mark themselves as "safe" on Facebook and ask friends if they are okay as well.

The storm that came through Albany on Sunday afternoon was the third wave of severe weather that pounded large areas of South Georgia with wind and hail damage.

Weather officials said Sunday afternoon that a tornado did touch down in Albany.

Damage reports were not immediately available.

Facebook activates its Safety Check feature based on the activity of people in affected areas of a crisis, such as storms, earthquakes, and mass shootings.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.