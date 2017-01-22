STATUS REPORT: Officials announce damage and power outages

Damage and outages were reported all over SWGA (Source: WALB)

Residents and city officials have reported damage in several parts of SWGA.

Mitchell EMC has 5,600 people without power spread throughout the entire service area, the majority in Dougherty and Worth. An additional 72 linemen from seven different EMCs in the state of Georgia. There is no estimate on the how long it’ll take to restore the power.

ALBANY:

Radium Springs area, badly damaged. Crews headed to assist residents.

Tree on house at 908 Crawford/ Unclear on Injuries

Tree down at Whitecliff and W Doublegate

Wires down, Tree down at Mock and Clinton

POWER OUTAGE at Mock, Briarwood, Pierce, and the Albany State University area

Tree down at Wallington and West Doublegate

Traffic lights out at 8th and Palmyra

Light out near the P&G entrance

Tree down on Mock Road

Officials at MCLB have reported property damage that is being assessed by base officials. There were no injuries or fatalities.

The American Red Cross has opened a shelter at the Albany Civic Center

There is also a comfort station at First Baptist Church of Putney It will have food and some blankets. It will be open all of Sunday night and can hold up to 50 people They will pick people up at the Flash Foods on Holly Drive Call them at (229) 376-2652

The following roads are closed due to debris or flooding. Motorists are asked to avoid these areas and find alternate routes: Dougherty St. 2500 E. Doublegate Dr. Honeysuckle Dr. 2500 Block of Oxford Dr. 900 W. 1st Ave Holley Drive (all) Briarwood Dr. 200 Block of Denson Rd. Madeline Rd. Johnson Rd. 2000 Block of Schley Ave US 82 Eastbound is closed at county line road. Motorists can take Hill Road or Fleming road as detours



DOUGHERTY COUNTY:

Lights on flash mode at Liberty and Holly

Lee County is coming in to assist with downed trees and power lines on County Line Road off US 82 near Acree. Officials ask people to stay off County Line Road and Hill Road because of live power lines on the road.

THOMAS COUNTY:

A house in the middle of the road on highway 122 and 33. Middle of Pavo

One injury on Airline Rd. Heavy damage off Airline Rd. Damage on Hall Rd.

Power outages in Coolidge and Pavo.

A lot of trees down in those areas as well.

Three injuries

EOC is fully staffed

CRISP COUNTY:

Tree has trapped a child in Crisp County per Sheriff Billy Hancock. Trees on a home, calling for ambulance.

TURNER COUNTY:

Hwy 41 West blocked in all directions.

In Dakota, people are injured and trapped. EMS are coming from neighboring counties to assist. Homes are destroyed.

People are hurt in Ashburn, unsure of how many at this point. The city is till in emergency mode.

Several homes destroyed

Probably 20-25 people hurt

No fatalities

School cancelled tomorrow

Shelter at 354 Lamar St. Turner County Civic Center will be opened

COOK COUNTY:

Adel First Assembly of God located at 1601 Massee Post Road is a designated shelter, and those trying to find missing individuals are urged to contact the church. You can reach them at (229) 896-3935 or (229) 561-2875

First Baptist Church of Adel located at 200 East 5th Street is also a designated shelter Contact them at (229) 561-1201



