Shelters open up all over SWGA

Some homes were completely unrecognizable after the storm (Source: WALB)

As severe storms continue to roll through SWGA, many places have opened up to provide shelter for residents in need.

Good Samaritan Shelters January 21 - 22:

BEN HILL COUNTY:

Ray City Senior Citizens Community Center; 1101 Patten Ave, Ray City, GA 31645; Contact: Cindy 229-507-7957

LOWNDES COUNTY:

James H. Rainwater Conference Center

COOK COUNTY:

Springhead Church, 1102 Spring Hill Church Road

First Assembly of God, 601 Massee Post Road

Adel Presbyterian Church, 401 S Hutchinson Avenue

Adel First Assembly of God located at 1601 Massee Post Road is a designated shelter, and those trying to find missing individuals are urged to contact the church. You can reach them at (229) 896-3935 or (229) 561-2875

First Baptist Church of Adel located at 200 East 5th Street is also a designated shelter Contact them at (229) 561-1201



WORTH COUNTY:

A comfort station has been opened at the Worth County Community Center. NO ANIMALS. If you are in a mobile home and need or want to get out of the weather, please go to the comfort station. In the event of a tornado, a mobile home is NOT the safest place to be. Any other residences wanting to use the comfort station are more than welcome to.

Countryside Animal Clinic is opening their kennels to any residence that is needing to go to the Comfort Station. They have limited space, but are willing to help as much as they can. Please call 229-776-3380 to make arrangements to drop your pets off before the weather becomes severe. This is for residences using the comfort station ONLY.

SUMTER COUNTY:

As of now, both Tornado Safe Rooms are unlocked and open. If you or your family feel unsafe, please utilize this resource. The tornado safe rooms are located at 127 William Bowen Point (behind GSP Post 10), and 1601 N MLK Jr. Blvd (behind the Health Department). Please do not park and block the ambulances or the GSP Patrol Cars.

DOUGHERTY COUNTY:

East Albany Church of God (75-100); 216 Pine Bluff Road, Albany; Contact: 706-566-3450; 8 a.m. - until

Raleigh White/New Seasons (40-60); 2804 Philips Drive, Albany; Contact: 229-432-022 (Partner Churches: FBC, Albany & FBC, Leesburg); 9 a.m. - until

Albany Family Worship Center (50); 3024 Kensington Ct. Contact: Bobby Paul 434-0342; 8 a.m. - until

Cutliff Grove Baptist Church (75-100); 835 W. Broad Ave. Contact: Juanita Nixon 344-3199; 8 a.m. - until

The American Red Cross has opened a shelter at the Albany Civic Center

There is also a comfort station at First Baptist Church of Putney It will have food and some blankets. It will be open until further notice, and can hold up to 50 people They will pick people up at the Flash Foods on Holly Drive Call them at (229) 376-2652



Albany City and county leaders have opened their emergency operations center downtown in the courthouse under this threat of severe weather.

They have also powered up the backup Emergency Operations Center at the fire training center on Honeysuckle Drive in case of lost power or damage downtown.

This list will be updated as additional shelters are announced.

