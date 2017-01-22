DCSS announces return date for students - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

DCSS announces return date for students

By WALB News Team
Schools and universities are set to close or delay opening (WALB image) Schools and universities are set to close or delay opening (WALB image)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

After deadly storms swept through south Georgia over the weekend, Dougherty County Schools have been out, now DCSS has announced a return date for students.

The DCSS posted on its Facebook page that students will return to school on Monday, January 30.

A spokesperson for the school has said that students are expected to be in school when operations return to normal on Monday.

