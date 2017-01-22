DCSS announces return date for students

On Tuesday, Albany Technical College hosted its Honors Day Program to recognize 44 students.More >>
This week is Georgia Cities week and cities all over state are holding events to celebrate.More >>
After years of waiting one Valdosta woman walked into her new home on Tuesday. The home was built using money from a community development block grant.More >>
Fifty five rescued dogs now have a new home, and it's all thanks to your donations. We first brought you the story in February. Kim Terrell and her husband were housing 55 dogs at their LeeMore >>
The biggest food drive of the year is just around the corner, and folks at Second Harvest Food Bank of South Georgia need your help.More >>
