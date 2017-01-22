NWS increases Lowndes severe weather risk - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

NWS increases Lowndes severe weather risk

By Michael Reed, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The risk of severe weather was increased to "high" (WALB image) The risk of severe weather was increased to "high" (WALB image)
LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) -

Lowndes County is expecting the worst weather to come at about 1 p.m. The Emergency Management Agency will open a shelter at 12 p.m. at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center.

The National Weather Service increased the risk of severe weather forecast from "enhanced" to "high" for the area.

The potential for tornadoes and damaging winds was reported to increase.

EMA officials encourage everyone to seek shelter immediately.

Residents in mobile homes are advised to move to another location.

Officials say tornadoes may impact the area with little to no warning.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported out of Lowndes Co.

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Valdosta woman gets new home

    Valdosta woman gets new home

    Tuesday, April 25 2017 5:11 PM EDT2017-04-25 21:11:13 GMT
    The home was built using money from a community development block grant. (Source: WALB)The home was built using money from a community development block grant. (Source: WALB)

    After years of waiting one Valdosta woman walked into her new home on Tuesday.  The home was built using money from a community development block grant. 

    More >>

    After years of waiting one Valdosta woman walked into her new home on Tuesday.  The home was built using money from a community development block grant. 

    More >>

  • Woman saves dogs, with community support

    Woman saves dogs, with community support

    Tuesday, April 25 2017 5:07 PM EDT2017-04-25 21:07:27 GMT

    Fifty five rescued dogs now have a new home, and it's all thanks to your donations. We first brought you the story in February.  Kim Terrell and her husband were housing 55 dogs at their Lee

    More >>

    Fifty five rescued dogs now have a new home, and it's all thanks to your donations. We first brought you the story in February. 

    More >>

  • Volunteers needed to help with Lowndes Co. food drive

    Volunteers needed to help with Lowndes Co. food drive

    Tuesday, April 25 2017 5:03 PM EDT2017-04-25 21:03:44 GMT
    Hundreds of volunteers are needed to help with the annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive. (Source: WALB)Hundreds of volunteers are needed to help with the annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive. (Source: WALB)

    The biggest food drive of the year is just around the corner, and folks at Second Harvest Food Bank of South Georgia need your help.

    More >>

    The biggest food drive of the year is just around the corner, and folks at Second Harvest Food Bank of South Georgia need your help.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly