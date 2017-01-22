NWS increases Lowndes severe weather risk

The risk of severe weather was increased to "high" (WALB image)

Lowndes County is expecting the worst weather to come at about 1 p.m. The Emergency Management Agency will open a shelter at 12 p.m. at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center.

The National Weather Service increased the risk of severe weather forecast from "enhanced" to "high" for the area.

The potential for tornadoes and damaging winds was reported to increase.

EMA officials encourage everyone to seek shelter immediately.

Residents in mobile homes are advised to move to another location.

Officials say tornadoes may impact the area with little to no warning.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported out of Lowndes Co.

