Governor Deal includes 9 more SWGA counties in state of emergency

By Michael Reed, Digital Content Producer
A state of emergency was declared in Dougherty Co. (Source: WALB) A state of emergency was declared in Dougherty Co. (Source: WALB)
Many business and homes suffered damage (Source: Janto) Many business and homes suffered damage (Source: Janto)
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

Governor Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency for nine more SWGA counties impacted by the severe weather.  

Baker, Calhoun, Clay, Crisp, Lowndes, Mitchell, Turner, Wilcox and Worth were included in Monday morning's declaration.

Gov. Deal plans to visit the affected areas on Wednesday, January 25. 

Mitchell and Dougherty Counties, previously impacted by similar severe weather, are now covered under this emergency declaration.

The announcement was put into effect for Atkinson, Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Lowndes, and Thomas counties on Sunday.

The state of emergency is set to be in effect for the next seven days.

MORE EXTENDED COVERAGE OF THE STORM HERE

A state of emergency was also declared for Dougherty County. The storms on January 2, had a devastating effect on the area.

Although the county received extensive resources from the state of Georgia, more than 80 percent of the debris still remained uncollected as of January 21.

Many homes and business were without power, with more than 1,000 structures suffering significant damage. Many SWGA residents were displaced from their homes.

