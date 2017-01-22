Governor Deal includes 9 more SWGA counties in state of emergency

Local industries are playing an important part in the education of Dougherty County students. Professionals in Dougherty County met with school leaders Wednesday at Albany High School to discuss ways they can help students get a jump start on future careers.More >>
Don't get in the car with strangers. That's the warning Dougherty County Police are sending out. Recent reports of robberies and sexual assault have Dougherty County Police concerned.
Military Veterans in South Georgia now have a new place to go get college and career help. Thomas University opened it's Veterans Services and Career Transition center this week.
Moultrie Police are still searching for a suspect who shot a man sunday, leaving him in critical condition. Officers said they responded to the hospital at 4 PM in reference to a man that had been shot.
On Friday and Saturday, the Albany Kirspy Kreme, law enforcement and local Special Olympic athletes are teaming up to 'raise dough' for Special Olympics Georgia.
