Governor Deal includes 9 more SWGA counties in state of emergenc - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

breaking

Governor Deal includes 9 more SWGA counties in state of emergency

By Michael Reed, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A state of emergency was declared in Dougherty Co. (Source: WALB) A state of emergency was declared in Dougherty Co. (Source: WALB)
Many business and homes suffered damage (Source: Janto) Many business and homes suffered damage (Source: Janto)
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

Governor Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency for nine more SWGA counties impacted by the severe weather.  

Baker, Calhoun, Clay, Crisp, Lowndes, Mitchell, Turner, Wilcox and Worth were included in Monday morning's declaration.

Gov. Deal plans to visit the affected areas on Wednesday, January 25. 

Mitchell and Dougherty Counties, previously impacted by similar severe weather, are now covered under this emergency declaration.

The announcement was put into effect for Atkinson, Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Lowndes, and Thomas counties on Sunday.

The state of emergency is set to be in effect for the next seven days.

MORE EXTENDED COVERAGE OF THE STORM HERE

A state of emergency was also declared for Dougherty County. The storms on January 2, had a devastating effect on the area.

Although the county received extensive resources from the state of Georgia, more than 80 percent of the debris still remained uncollected as of January 21.

Many homes and business were without power, with more than 1,000 structures suffering significant damage. Many SWGA residents were displaced from their homes.

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Valdosta woman gets new home

    Valdosta woman gets new home

    Tuesday, April 25 2017 5:11 PM EDT2017-04-25 21:11:13 GMT
    The home was built using money from a community development block grant. (Source: WALB)The home was built using money from a community development block grant. (Source: WALB)

    After years of waiting one Valdosta woman walked into her new home on Tuesday.  The home was built using money from a community development block grant. 

    More >>

    After years of waiting one Valdosta woman walked into her new home on Tuesday.  The home was built using money from a community development block grant. 

    More >>

  • Woman saves dogs, with community support

    Woman saves dogs, with community support

    Tuesday, April 25 2017 5:07 PM EDT2017-04-25 21:07:27 GMT

    Fifty five rescued dogs now have a new home, and it's all thanks to your donations. We first brought you the story in February.  Kim Terrell and her husband were housing 55 dogs at their Lee

    More >>

    Fifty five rescued dogs now have a new home, and it's all thanks to your donations. We first brought you the story in February. 

    More >>

  • Volunteers needed to help with Lowndes Co. food drive

    Volunteers needed to help with Lowndes Co. food drive

    Tuesday, April 25 2017 5:03 PM EDT2017-04-25 21:03:44 GMT
    Hundreds of volunteers are needed to help with the annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive. (Source: WALB)Hundreds of volunteers are needed to help with the annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive. (Source: WALB)

    The biggest food drive of the year is just around the corner, and folks at Second Harvest Food Bank of South Georgia need your help.

    More >>

    The biggest food drive of the year is just around the corner, and folks at Second Harvest Food Bank of South Georgia need your help.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly