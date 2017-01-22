Worth County roads closed

According to Worth County Sheriff's Office, the intersection of Jewel Crowe Road and Woodcrest Road is under knee deep water.

There is also water over the roadway on Highway 313.

Evergreen Road at the corner of Oak Grove Road is also flooded with water over the roadway.

Fire Tower Road at the corner of Isabella Terrell Road is also experiencing flooding over the roadway.

Jody Hobby Road from Jody Lane to Calhoun Road is closed at this time.

Little River Road from Willis Road to Shingler Sumner Road is shut down.

Officials are asking people not to be driving on the roads at this time.

We will continue to update you on road closures and dangerous conditions in Worth County.

