Worth County roads closed

According to Worth County Sheriff's Office, the intersection of Jewel Crowe Road and Woodcrest Road is under knee deep water.
There is also water over the roadway on Highway 313.
Evergreen Road at the corner of Oak Grove Road is also flooded with water over the roadway.
Fire Tower Road at the corner of Isabella Terrell Road is also experiencing flooding over the roadway.
Jody Hobby Road from Jody Lane to Calhoun Road is closed at this time.
Little River Road from Willis Road to Shingler Sumner Road is shut down.
Officials are asking people not to be driving on the roads at this time.
We will continue to update you on road closures and dangerous conditions in Worth County.
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
The biggest food drive of the year is just around the corner, and folks at Second Harvest Food Bank of South Georgia need your help.More >>
The biggest food drive of the year is just around the corner, and folks at Second Harvest Food Bank of South Georgia need your help.More >>
Fifty five rescued dogs now have a new home, and it's all thanks to your donations. We first brought you the story in February. Kim Terrell and her husband were housing 55 dogs at their LeeMore >>
Fifty five rescued dogs now have a new home, and it's all thanks to your donations. We first brought you the story in February.More >>
Former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue was sworn in today as the 31st U.S. Secretary of Agriculture by fellow Georgian and Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court Clarence Thomas at the Supreme Court building.More >>
Former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue was sworn in today as the 31st U.S. Secretary of Agriculture by fellow Georgian and Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court Clarence Thomas at the Supreme Court building.More >>
A man was taken to the hospital late Monday for what was first thought to be a bullet wound, but it turned out that his wound was caused by a shell casing, which broke his skin.More >>
A man was taken to the hospital late Monday for what was first thought to be a bullet wound, but it turned out that his wound was caused by a shell casing, which broke his skin.More >>
Sherrod Menette turned himself in to officials at the Early County Sheriff's Office Tuesday morning.More >>
Sherrod Menette turned himself in to officials at the Early County Sheriff's Office Tuesday morning.More >>