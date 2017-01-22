Worth Co. family rescued after trapped in home

A family was rescued after a tree fell on their home in Worth County during severe weather Sunday morning. (Source: Worth County FB page)

A family was rescued after a tree fell on their home in Worth County during severe weather Sunday morning.

The Worth County Sheriff's Office confirmed a tree fell on a house on Ramblewood Road and Youngblood Road.

According to their Facebook page, three people were trapped inside, but were rescued by the Worth County fire department.

No one was injured.

Officials confirm crews are working to restore power to Sylvester and Worth County.

