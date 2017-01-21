Saturday night's high school basketball scores/cancellations

Fans in the Panther den (Source: WALB) WALB -
Here are the high school basketball scores throughout south Georgia from Saturday night.
Boys:
Carver 55, Americus-Sumter 76
Brooks Co. 75 , Fitzgerald 93
Colquitt Co. 84, Camden Co. 47
Clinch Co. 74, Turner Co. 76
Thomas CC. 57, Thomasville 72
Girls:
Carver 52, Americus-Sumter 62
Brooks Co. 50, Fitzgerald 63
Thomas CC. 53, Thomasville 48
Colquitt Co. 53, Camden Co. 36
Clinch Co. 18, Turner Co. 47
Canceled games (Weather):
Berrien @ Albany
Northside, Columbus @ Westover (Rescheduled for 1/30)
Valdosta @ Lee Co. (Rescheduled for 1/31)
Coffee @ Lowndes
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.