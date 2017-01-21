Saturday night's high school basketball scores/cancellations

Fans in the Panther den (Source: WALB)

Here are the high school basketball scores throughout south Georgia from Saturday night.

Boys:

Carver 55, Americus-Sumter 76

Brooks Co. 75 , Fitzgerald 93

Colquitt Co. 84, Camden Co. 47

Clinch Co. 74, Turner Co. 76

Thomas CC. 57, Thomasville 72

Girls:

Carver 52, Americus-Sumter 62

Brooks Co. 50, Fitzgerald 63

Thomas CC. 53, Thomasville 48

Colquitt Co. 53, Camden Co. 36

Clinch Co. 18, Turner Co. 47

Canceled games (Weather):

Berrien @ Albany

Northside, Columbus @ Westover (Rescheduled for 1/30)

Valdosta @ Lee Co. (Rescheduled for 1/31)

Coffee @ Lowndes

