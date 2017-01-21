Coffee Co. works to repair non-emergency line

Officials in Coffee County are working to repair their non-emergency phone line.

According to officials, when people try to call into the non-emergency line, 912-384-7675, from a cell phone it will not go through.

However, when you call from a landline it does.

They said it was not an issue with their 911 system, but with Windstream.

Those who need assistance are urged to call 911 until the issue is resolved.

Officials said they hope to have the issue resolved soon, and we'll let you know when they do.

Alternatively, you can call 912-383-5839.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.