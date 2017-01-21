Shelters open in preparation of storms over the weekend

"We want folks to have a sturdy place to stay," said Toomey (Source: WALB)

Shelters are opening around the city for a safe and dry place for people to stay (Source: WALB)

EMA officials are urging all residents in storm damaged homes and mobile homes to move to more stable sheltered areas.

Several good Samaritans have opened up shelters in Albany.

These shelters will be serving meals and offering a warm and dry place for people to stay.

Pastor Joshua Toomey of East Albany Church of God says his church opened as a shelter because folks in the area need a safe and warm place to go.

"We're here located on the east side. The majority of homes are mobile homes. We know with storms of this magnitude, we don't want anyone to feel like they're stuck within a mobile home. So we want to open our facility to anyone who would like to come out to get a little more sturdy place," said Toomey.

Toomey says anyone is welcome and they will be serving hot meals today and tomorrow.

