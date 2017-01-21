EOC fully staffed ahead of storm preparations - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

EOC fully staffed ahead of storm preparations

The EOC reopened Wednesday (Source: WALB) The EOC reopened Wednesday (Source: WALB)
Storms are heading to the area again (Source: WALB) Storms are heading to the area again (Source: WALB)
"Don't wait until the last minute to seek shelter," said Burns (Source: WALB) "Don't wait until the last minute to seek shelter," said Burns (Source: WALB)
"We want everyone to feel safe," said Rowe (Source: WALB) "We want everyone to feel safe," said Rowe (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Many Albany residents are still dealing with the aftermath of storms that hit our area January 2. 

With concerns about storms tonight and tomorrow, the Emergency Operations Center is fully staffed for the next two days. 

"We're very prepared," said Sebon Burns, Deputy Fire Chief. 

City officials at the EOC say they are prepared. 

"We're fully staffed at the EOC. Different agencies are coming in to field the phone calls and non emergency phone calls in preparation for the storms that are coming in," said Burns.

After the devastating storm on January 2, city officials are making sure they are ready and fully prepared. 

There are things you can do to be prepared for the incoming weather. 

"When a storm like this comes in, you need to stay off the roadways," said Burns. 

If you haven't done so already, city officials are also asking homeowners in Albany that had previous storm damage to secure the tarps on their homes if they have holes in their roofs.

"Anytime any citizens feel uneasy about staying where they are by all means they need to make themselves safe," said Rowe. 

Although no evacuation orders have been issued in Albany or Dougherty County, they want to remind you if you feel uncomfortable seek shelter elsewhere.

"If you live in a mobile home or one of the homes that got damaged from the last storm, don't wait until the last minute to seek shelter. Find somewhere to go," said Burns. 

"What we're going to do is we're trying to gather all the information we can to disseminate what we can to the public and help us help them make the best decision for their safety," said Rowe. 

