Lee County events announced for cancellation - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Lee County events announced for cancellation

By Michael Reed, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Events in Lee Co. have been canceled (Source: WALB) Events in Lee Co. have been canceled (Source: WALB)
LEE CO., GA (WALB) -

A few scheduled events in Lee Co. have been canceled due to inclement weather.

A basketball game between Valdosta and Lee Co. and a talent show scheduled for Saturday night have both been canceled.

Additional canceled events will be listed as they are announced.

Be sure to download WALB's First Alert Weather app to keep up with the latest updates on severe weather in your area.

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Officials call for action after weekend shootings

    Officials call for action after weekend shootings

    Monday, April 24 2017 8:43 PM EDT2017-04-25 00:43:19 GMT
    A Sunday night shooting left a 25-year-old with injuries. (Source: WALB)A Sunday night shooting left a 25-year-old with injuries. (Source: WALB)

    Community leaders say gun violence needs to come to an end.  This comes after two weekend shootings left two teens dead and one man injured.  

    More >>

    Community leaders say gun violence needs to come to an end.  This comes after two weekend shootings left two teens dead and one man injured.  

    More >>

  • Lowndes County cracks down on illegal dumping

    Lowndes County cracks down on illegal dumping

    Monday, April 24 2017 4:41 PM EDT2017-04-24 20:41:09 GMT
    Lowndes County code enforcement is combating illegal dumping and littering. (Source: WALB)Lowndes County code enforcement is combating illegal dumping and littering. (Source: WALB)

    Lowndes County code enforcement is combating illegal dumping and littering.  Trash lines the side of many Lowndes County roads and the unsightly messes are becoming all too common throughout the County.

    More >>

    Lowndes County code enforcement is combating illegal dumping and littering.  Trash lines the side of many Lowndes County roads and the unsightly messes are becoming all too common throughout the County.

    More >>

  • Wild Adventures plans to hire hundreds

    Wild Adventures plans to hire hundreds

    Monday, April 24 2017 3:43 PM EDT2017-04-24 19:43:59 GMT
    If you're looking for a summer job, folks at Wild Adventures want to help you out. (Source: WALB)If you're looking for a summer job, folks at Wild Adventures want to help you out. (Source: WALB)

    If you're looking for a summer job, folks at Wild Adventures want to help you out. 

    More >>

    If you're looking for a summer job, folks at Wild Adventures want to help you out. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly