Lee County events announced for cancellation

Events in Lee Co. have been canceled (Source: WALB)

A few scheduled events in Lee Co. have been canceled due to inclement weather.

A basketball game between Valdosta and Lee Co. and a talent show scheduled for Saturday night have both been canceled.

Additional canceled events will be listed as they are announced.

Be sure to download WALB's First Alert Weather app to keep up with the latest updates on severe weather in your area.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.