Jimmy Carter Boyhood Farm closes down - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Jimmy Carter Boyhood Farm closes down

By Michael Reed, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Plains High and Plains Depot will remain open (Source: WALB) Plains High and Plains Depot will remain open (Source: WALB)
PLAINS, GA (WALB) -

The Jimmy Carter National Historic Site has announced the closure of the Jimmy Carter Boyhood Farm. The announcement was issued in response to localized flooding in the area.

The farm will be accessed to determine if it is ready for visitation before reopening on Monday, January 23.

Plains High School and the Plains Depot will remain open from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Click here for any additional information on the historic site.

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Officials call for action after weekend shootings

    Officials call for action after weekend shootings

    Monday, April 24 2017 8:43 PM EDT2017-04-25 00:43:19 GMT
    A Sunday night shooting left a 25-year-old with injuries. (Source: WALB)A Sunday night shooting left a 25-year-old with injuries. (Source: WALB)

    Community leaders say gun violence needs to come to an end.  This comes after two weekend shootings left two teens dead and one man injured.  

    More >>

    Community leaders say gun violence needs to come to an end.  This comes after two weekend shootings left two teens dead and one man injured.  

    More >>

  • Lowndes County cracks down on illegal dumping

    Lowndes County cracks down on illegal dumping

    Monday, April 24 2017 4:41 PM EDT2017-04-24 20:41:09 GMT
    Lowndes County code enforcement is combating illegal dumping and littering. (Source: WALB)Lowndes County code enforcement is combating illegal dumping and littering. (Source: WALB)

    Lowndes County code enforcement is combating illegal dumping and littering.  Trash lines the side of many Lowndes County roads and the unsightly messes are becoming all too common throughout the County.

    More >>

    Lowndes County code enforcement is combating illegal dumping and littering.  Trash lines the side of many Lowndes County roads and the unsightly messes are becoming all too common throughout the County.

    More >>

  • Wild Adventures plans to hire hundreds

    Wild Adventures plans to hire hundreds

    Monday, April 24 2017 3:43 PM EDT2017-04-24 19:43:59 GMT
    If you're looking for a summer job, folks at Wild Adventures want to help you out. (Source: WALB)If you're looking for a summer job, folks at Wild Adventures want to help you out. (Source: WALB)

    If you're looking for a summer job, folks at Wild Adventures want to help you out. 

    More >>

    If you're looking for a summer job, folks at Wild Adventures want to help you out. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly