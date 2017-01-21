Jimmy Carter Boyhood Farm closes down

The Jimmy Carter National Historic Site has announced the closure of the Jimmy Carter Boyhood Farm. The announcement was issued in response to localized flooding in the area.

The farm will be accessed to determine if it is ready for visitation before reopening on Monday, January 23.

Plains High School and the Plains Depot will remain open from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

