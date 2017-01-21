TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads flooded after rain

Officials have closed down a few roads and intersections (WALB image)

A few roads and intersections in SWGA have been impacted by flooding.

As of Sunday, these roads were added to the list as closed by officials at the Albany Emergency Operations Center for downed trees and/or flooding or debris:

Parts of US 19

2500 Block of East Doublegate

Honeysuckle Drive

2200 Oxford Rd.

900 1st Ave

Holley Drive

Brierwood Dr.

200 Block of Denson

Parts of Madeline

Parts Johnson Road

Avoid Radium Springs Neighborhood

Parts of Redbud Dr.

Albany Police has released the following statement about road closures in the area:

Traffic is being stopped into all impacted areas at this time. Only public safety and those assisting with debris removal will be able to enter in or out of those areas. The top priority at this time is getting people evacuated out of the strongest hit areas, assessing if there are any injuries and debris removal. Please be patient as we try to bring you further information.

TURNER COUNTY:

Son Story Rd. from Jefferson St. to Hodge King Dr.

Industrial at Westwood Ave to Carter St.

GA 112 at GA 107

HWY 41 N at Julienne

Wardlow Road from Hopewell Road to Alberson Rd.

GA 112 at Dyvia Rebecca

Bussey east of Bethel

MLK Alarm

Whittle Cir

H.C. Williams past Mead Church

Randall H. Whiddon

Hudson

Lamont at E. Monroe

E. Jackson

41 South at Carter

Roby Reeves to Wynn Rd

Oak Grove at Son Story

Oak Grove at Ward

Purcell/Wagon Wheel

Alberson to Wardlow

Robert Davis Road at Bryan Meadow

Mauldin from Denham Road

1792 Pate Road to Hwy 32 East

As of Saturday night, these roads were flooded:

400 block of W Mercer

1000 block of 8 th Avenue

Avenue 1200 block of Whispering Pines

Intersection of Broad and Jefferson

Intersection of Flint and Jefferson

Intersection of Jefferson and Residence

Intersection of Jefferson and Tift

600 block of 7 th Avenue

Avenue 600 block of Baldwin

Magnolia and Florence

1400 block of Whispering Pines

Magnolia and Pine Knoll

1700 block of Pine Knoll

900 block of Eugemar

1100 of 2 nd Avenue

Avenue 500 block of Monroe

1700 block of Malone

1600 block of Turner Field

800 block of W Oglethorpe

600 block of S Madison

300 block of Lexington SB

Intersection of Smith and Owens

Intersection of Estelle and Cordell

500 block of Estelle

Intersection of Highland and Davis

Barricades were put at the following roads Saturday night:

Highland and Davis

Davis and Oglethorpe

Broadway and Broad at the underpass

Many state routes remain impassable due to storm debris. In southwest Georgia, major routes that are blocked at this time are:

U.S. 280/SR 30 at milepost (MP) 16 in Wilcox County

U.S. 19/SR 3 at MP 5.98 in Dougherty County

U.S. 542/SR 7 between MP 11 and 12 in Turner County

SR 91 at the Dougherty/Baker County line

SR 133 at Mock Road, Dougherty County

Additional road closures will be updated on this list.

