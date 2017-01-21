TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads flooded after rain

Officials have closed down a few roads and intersections (WALB image) ALBANY, GA (WALB) -
A few roads and intersections in SWGA have been impacted by flooding.
As of Sunday, these roads were added to the list as closed by officials at the Albany Emergency Operations Center for downed trees and/or flooding or debris:
- Parts of US 19
- 2500 Block of East Doublegate
- Honeysuckle Drive
- 2200 Oxford Rd.
- 900 1st Ave
- Holley Drive
- Brierwood Dr.
- 200 Block of Denson
- Parts of Madeline
- Parts Johnson Road
- Avoid Radium Springs Neighborhood
- Parts of Redbud Dr.
Albany Police has released the following statement about road closures in the area:
Traffic is being stopped into all impacted areas at this time. Only public safety and those assisting with debris removal will be able to enter in or out of those areas. The top priority at this time is getting people evacuated out of the strongest hit areas, assessing if there are any injuries and debris removal. Please be patient as we try to bring you further information.
TURNER COUNTY:
Son Story Rd. from Jefferson St. to Hodge King Dr.
- Industrial at Westwood Ave to Carter St.
- GA 112 at GA 107
- HWY 41 N at Julienne
- Wardlow Road from Hopewell Road to Alberson Rd.
- GA 112 at Dyvia Rebecca
- Bussey east of Bethel
- MLK Alarm
- Whittle Cir
- H.C. Williams past Mead Church
- Randall H. Whiddon
- Hudson
- Lamont at E. Monroe
- E. Jackson
- 41 South at Carter
- Roby Reeves to Wynn Rd
- Oak Grove at Son Story
- Oak Grove at Ward
- Purcell/Wagon Wheel
- Alberson to Wardlow
- Robert Davis Road at Bryan Meadow
- Mauldin from Denham Road
- 1792 Pate Road to Hwy 32 East
As of Saturday night, these roads were flooded:
- 400 block of W Mercer
- 1000 block of 8th Avenue
- 1200 block of Whispering Pines
- Intersection of Broad and Jefferson
- Intersection of Flint and Jefferson
- Intersection of Jefferson and Residence
- Intersection of Jefferson and Tift
- 600 block of 7th Avenue
- 600 block of Baldwin
- Magnolia and Florence
- 1400 block of Whispering Pines
- Magnolia and Pine Knoll
- 1700 block of Pine Knoll
- 900 block of Eugemar
- 1100 of 2nd Avenue
- 500 block of Monroe
- 1700 block of Malone
- 1600 block of Turner Field
- 800 block of W Oglethorpe
- 600 block of S Madison
- 300 block of Lexington SB
- Intersection of Smith and Owens
- Intersection of Estelle and Cordell
- 500 block of Estelle
- Intersection of Highland and Davis
Barricades were put at the following roads Saturday night:
- Highland and Davis
- Davis and Oglethorpe
- Broadway and Broad at the underpass
Many state routes remain impassable due to storm debris. In southwest Georgia, major routes that are blocked at this time are:
- U.S. 280/SR 30 at milepost (MP) 16 in Wilcox County
- U.S. 19/SR 3 at MP 5.98 in Dougherty County
- U.S. 542/SR 7 between MP 11 and 12 in Turner County
- SR 91 at the Dougherty/Baker County line
- SR 133 at Mock Road, Dougherty County
Additional road closures will be updated on this list.
Keep up with weather with WALB:
Download the WALB Weather App
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Sign up for text alerts
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.