Albany, Westover cancel Saturday's games

Due to Saturday's severe weather, both Westover and Albany High are postponing basketball games.
Albany was set to host a doubleheader vs, Berrien at 6 and 7:30.
Westover also had a home doubleheader against Northside, Columbus at the same times.
Both are region matches and will have to be rescheduled, but no dates have been announced.
