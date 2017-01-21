Albany, Westover cancel Saturday's games

Due to Saturday's severe weather, both Westover and Albany High are postponing basketball games.

Albany was set to host a doubleheader vs, Berrien at 6 and 7:30.

Westover also had a home doubleheader against Northside, Columbus at the same times.

Both are region matches and will have to be rescheduled, but no dates have been announced.

