FIRST ALERT: Watches and warnings in SWGA

If you're looking for a summer job, folks at Wild Adventures want to help you out.More >>
If you're looking for a summer job, folks at Wild Adventures want to help you out.More >>
Dougherty County Commissioners want to be more progressive when it comes to the planned Sasser and Flint River Trails. On Monday, April 24, 2017, county commissioners heard from Planning Director Paul Forgey about moving forward with the bike and walking trails. Commissioners need to adopt a Flint River Trails master plan as well as create a Friends of the Flint River Trails non-profit.More >>
Dougherty County Commissioners want to be more progressive when it comes to the planned Sasser and Flint River Trails. On Monday, April 24, 2017, county commissioners heard from Planning Director Paul Forgey about moving forward with the bike and walking trails. Commissioners need to adopt a Flint River Trails master plan as well as create a Friends of the Flint River Trails non-profit.More >>
Dougherty County Commissioners want more information before they vote on a proposed recovered materials facility in East Albany. More than 20 acres along Pecan Lane are up for rezoning as a Restricted Industrial District. The facility would be used to crush concrete and other storm debris from the nearby P&G warehouse that was destroyed by the January storms.More >>
Dougherty County Commissioners want more information before they vote on a proposed recovered materials facility in East Albany. More than 20 acres along Pecan Lane are up for rezoning as a Restricted Industrial District. The facility would be used to crush concrete and other storm debris from the nearby P&G warehouse that was destroyed by the January storms.More >>
It will require a major adjustment for drivers over the next three days in the 700 block of the road.More >>
It will require a major adjustment for drivers over the next three days in the 700 block of the road.More >>
Coffee County deputies and Douglas police officers got some help from mother nature when the man they were chasing couldn't run through the briar patch where he was trying to get away.More >>
Coffee County deputies and Douglas police officers got some help from mother nature when the man they were chasing couldn't run through the briar patch where he was trying to get away.More >>