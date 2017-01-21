FIRST ALERT: Watches and warnings in SWGA - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

FIRST ALERT: Watches and warnings in SWGA

By WALB News Team
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

As the National Weather Service issues watches and warnings for Southwest Georgia, we will update this list:

Tornado Warnings:

Crisp, Wilcox until 5 p.m.

Tornado Watches:

Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Calhoun, Camden, Charlton, Clay, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Cook, Crisp, Decatur, Dodge, Dooly, Dougherty, Early, Echols, Glynn, Grady, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Montgomery, Pierce, Pulaski, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, Stewart, Sumter, Telfair, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Turner, Ware, Wayne, Webster, Wheeler, Wilcox, Worth until 8 p.m.

Flash Flood Watches:

Hamilton, Coffee, Jeff, Davis, Bacon, Appling, Wayne, Atkinson, Ware, Pierce, Brantley, Glynn, Echols, Clinch, Charlton, Camden, Jasper, Jennings, White Springs, Douglas, Hazlehurst, Alma, Baxley, Jesup, Pearson, Willacoochee, Waycross, Blackshear, Nahunta, Hoboken, Everett, Thalmann, Mayday, Needmore, Statenville, Homerville, Folkston, Homeland, Woodbine until 7 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings:

