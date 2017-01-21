ASU, ATC cancel Saturday's games

Saturday's forecasted severe weather has forced some college basketball changes in south Georgia.
Both Albany State and Albany Tech have canceled their scheduled games Saturday. ASU planned to host Claflin Saturday afternoon. That's now been moved to February 22 at Claflin.
The Titans were set to welcome Central Georgia Tech to HPER Saturday night. That game has been canceled.
