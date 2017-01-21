Friday's high school basketball scores and highlights - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Friday's high school basketball scores and highlights

By Jake Wallace, Sports Director
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

High school basketball scores from Friday, January 20, 2016:

BOYS:

Lowndes 60, Tift Co. 58

Houston Co. 56, Valdosta 45

Lee Co. 69, Northside-WR 63

Coffee 59, Camden Co. 55

Harris Co. 68, Bainbridge 65 (F/OT)

Warner Robins 78, Thomas Co. Central 38

Northside-Columbus 69, Cairo 39

Hardaway 66, Westover 64

Crisp Co. 77, Cook 70

Thomasville 74, Fitzgerald 69

Albany 59, Brooks Co. 55

Pelham 39, Terrell Co. 32

Quitman Co. 86, Miller Co. 60

Turner Co. 74, Irwin Co. 68

Clinch Co. 65, Lanier Co. 63

Deerfield-Windsor 57, Tiftarea 22

Westwood 85, SGA 73

Terrell Academy 70, Crisp Academy 55

GIRLS:

Lowndes 46, Tift Co. 41

Harris Co. 44, Bainbridge 42

Warner Robins 75, Thomas Co. Central 54

Cairo 53, Northside-Columbus 50

Fitzgerald 71, Thomasville 53

Albany 56, Brooks Co. 50

Pelham 70, Terrell Co. 19

Calhoun Co. 47, Baker Co. 27

Turner Co. 70, Irwin Co. 38

Lanier Co. 61, Clinch Co. 22

Tiftarea 73, Deerfield-Windsor 67

Westwood 75, SGA 17

