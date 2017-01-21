Friday's high school basketball scores and highlights

High school basketball scores from Friday, January 20, 2016:
BOYS:
Lowndes 60, Tift Co. 58
Houston Co. 56, Valdosta 45
Lee Co. 69, Northside-WR 63
Coffee 59, Camden Co. 55
Harris Co. 68, Bainbridge 65 (F/OT)
Warner Robins 78, Thomas Co. Central 38
Northside-Columbus 69, Cairo 39
Hardaway 66, Westover 64
Crisp Co. 77, Cook 70
Thomasville 74, Fitzgerald 69
Albany 59, Brooks Co. 55
Pelham 39, Terrell Co. 32
Quitman Co. 86, Miller Co. 60
Turner Co. 74, Irwin Co. 68
Clinch Co. 65, Lanier Co. 63
Deerfield-Windsor 57, Tiftarea 22
Westwood 85, SGA 73
Terrell Academy 70, Crisp Academy 55
GIRLS:
Lowndes 46, Tift Co. 41
Harris Co. 44, Bainbridge 42
Warner Robins 75, Thomas Co. Central 54
Cairo 53, Northside-Columbus 50
Fitzgerald 71, Thomasville 53
Albany 56, Brooks Co. 50
Pelham 70, Terrell Co. 19
Calhoun Co. 47, Baker Co. 27
Turner Co. 70, Irwin Co. 38
Lanier Co. 61, Clinch Co. 22
Tiftarea 73, Deerfield-Windsor 67
Westwood 75, SGA 17
