Mother honors late daughter by recognizing others - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Mother honors late daughter by recognizing others

By Mike Fussell, Reporter
Connect
The family has been recognizing community members for nine years (Source:WALB) The family has been recognizing community members for nine years (Source:WALB)
Jessica Ledford would have been 29-years-old (Source:WALB) Jessica Ledford would have been 29-years-old (Source:WALB)
The family surprised its recipient (Source:WALB) The family surprised its recipient (Source:WALB)
Melinda McGill, recipient (Source:WALB) Melinda McGill, recipient (Source:WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

As folks continue to clean up storm damage in Albany, one woman, who is making a difference, was treated to a unique surprise Friday.

It was unexpected. Melinda McGill sat in her office working while an entire family, with a special gift, paid her a surprise visit.

"Today would have been my daughters 29th birthday, and in celebration of her birthday and her going home birthday, we wanted to share a little bit of a thank you with you," said Nina Price.

Nine years ago, Jessica Ledford died on her twentieth birthday. Family members said, with spina bifida, she was only expected to live for a year. 

"She taught us a lot about life," said family member Donna Thomas. "She hurt, she had many, many surgeries, she had shunts, kidney problems, she never walked, but she always loved." 

Her family tries to pass along that love every year honoring those who help others throughout the community. 

"Your daughter would be so proud of you," said McGill, who was given a card and gift basket.

Thomas said they chose to honor McGill for the recent work she's been doing to help Albany storm victims clean up damage. 

"Complete shock," said McGill. "I didn't expect that at all. I had to just start helping people. Basically, I just haven't stopped. I don't know that I can."  

McGill adds that a recognition so personal is touching and drives her to keep helping. 

"It feels absolutely amazing," said McGill. "It helps you. A little bit strong now. It makes me want to do even more."

An attitude that inspired an entire family to honor her and carry on the legacy of their daughter. 

The family also recognized several other members of the community.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Future theatre directors see one act plays through to the stage

    Future theatre directors see one act plays through to the stage

    Sunday, April 23 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-04-24 03:43:06 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Future theatre directors saw their plays come to life on stage this weekend at Albany State University's East Campus. This weekend, ASU students participated in a One Act Play Festival.

    More >>

    Future theatre directors saw their plays come to life on stage this weekend at Albany State University's East Campus. This weekend, ASU students participated in a One Act Play Festival.

    More >>

  • DOCO students prepare for state testing

    DOCO students prepare for state testing

    Sunday, April 23 2017 5:14 PM EDT2017-04-23 21:14:05 GMT
    Students begin state testing Monday. (Source: WALB)Students begin state testing Monday. (Source: WALB)

    Students in Dougherty County are resting their brains Sunday night as they prepare for state testing.  On Monday, all students, grades three through twelve will begin Georgia Milestones testing. 

    More >>

    Students in Dougherty County are resting their brains Sunday night as they prepare for state testing.  On Monday, all students, grades three through twelve will begin Georgia Milestones testing. 

    More >>

  • Volunteer creates new tree debris design

    Volunteer creates new tree debris design

    Sunday, April 23 2017 5:04 PM EDT2017-04-23 21:04:54 GMT
    Tom Gieryic is working on a new design for the scrap trees. (Source: WALB)Tom Gieryic is working on a new design for the scrap trees. (Source: WALB)

    After creating hundreds of crosses from tree debris, one volunteer is getting even more creative here in Albany. Tom Gieryic is working on a new, intricate design for the scrap trees.  

    More >>

    After creating hundreds of crosses from tree debris, one volunteer is getting even more creative here in Albany. Tom Gieryic is working on a new, intricate design for the scrap trees.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly