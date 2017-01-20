South Georgia residents grow concerned with storms

South Georgia is facing a weekend forecast with possible severe weather. The region could be facing two days of heavy rain, high winds, possible hail, and tornadoes.

Storm victims from January 2 say they are concerned that the coming weather could bring even more damage.

Many south Georgians spent the past couple of days preparing for more possible severe weather.

City officials have asked homeowners in Albany that had previous storm damage to secure the tarps on their homes if they have holes in their roofs.

Broken or leaning trees are another concern that officials say homeowners should safeguard against.

The Hadleys, who sustained storm damage January 2, spent Friday getting ready for more possible severe weather.

"We got this pod to store our stuff in, in case of more damage to the house.They're also working on the house anyways, so we're just trying to make sure we're out of the way," said storm victim Dazavier Hadley.

Storm victims have said they will be better prepared and more alert this weekend, and now with a better understanding of the destructive power severe weather can bring.

