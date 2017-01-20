South Georgia residents grow concerned with storms - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

South Georgia residents grow concerned with storms

By Theo Dorsey, Sports Reporter
Connect
Tree root from the storm (Source: WALB) Tree root from the storm (Source: WALB)
The Hadleys spent the day loading items into a pod (Source: WALB) The Hadleys spent the day loading items into a pod (Source: WALB)
Dazavier Hadley (Source: WALB) Dazavier Hadley (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

South Georgia is facing a weekend forecast with possible severe weather. The region could be facing two days of heavy rain, high winds, possible hail, and tornadoes.

Storm victims from January 2 say they are concerned that the coming weather could bring even more damage.

Many south Georgians spent the past couple of days preparing for more possible severe weather.

City officials have asked homeowners in Albany that had previous storm damage to secure the tarps on their homes if they have holes in their roofs.

Broken or leaning trees are another concern that officials say homeowners should safeguard against.

The Hadleys, who sustained storm damage January 2, spent Friday getting ready for more possible severe weather.

"We got this pod to store our stuff in, in case of more damage to the house.They're also working on the house anyways, so we're just trying to make sure we're out of the way," said storm victim Dazavier Hadley.

Storm victims have said they will be better prepared and more alert this weekend, and now with a better understanding of the destructive power severe weather can bring.

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Future theatre directors see one act plays through to the stage

    Future theatre directors see one act plays through to the stage

    Sunday, April 23 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-04-24 03:43:06 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Future theatre directors saw their plays come to life on stage this weekend at Albany State University's East Campus. This weekend, ASU students participated in a One Act Play Festival.

    More >>

    Future theatre directors saw their plays come to life on stage this weekend at Albany State University's East Campus. This weekend, ASU students participated in a One Act Play Festival.

    More >>

  • DOCO students prepare for state testing

    DOCO students prepare for state testing

    Sunday, April 23 2017 5:14 PM EDT2017-04-23 21:14:05 GMT
    Students begin state testing Monday. (Source: WALB)Students begin state testing Monday. (Source: WALB)

    Students in Dougherty County are resting their brains Sunday night as they prepare for state testing.  On Monday, all students, grades three through twelve will begin Georgia Milestones testing. 

    More >>

    Students in Dougherty County are resting their brains Sunday night as they prepare for state testing.  On Monday, all students, grades three through twelve will begin Georgia Milestones testing. 

    More >>

  • Volunteer creates new tree debris design

    Volunteer creates new tree debris design

    Sunday, April 23 2017 5:04 PM EDT2017-04-23 21:04:54 GMT
    Tom Gieryic is working on a new design for the scrap trees. (Source: WALB)Tom Gieryic is working on a new design for the scrap trees. (Source: WALB)

    After creating hundreds of crosses from tree debris, one volunteer is getting even more creative here in Albany. Tom Gieryic is working on a new, intricate design for the scrap trees.  

    More >>

    After creating hundreds of crosses from tree debris, one volunteer is getting even more creative here in Albany. Tom Gieryic is working on a new, intricate design for the scrap trees.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly