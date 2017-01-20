Home Depot stocks up for coming storms - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Home Depot stocks up for coming storms

By Theo Dorsey, Sports Reporter
Batteries have been selling to power flashlights (Source: WALB)
Flashlights are a hot commodity due to potential power outages (Source: WALB)
Home Depot (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

With more possible severe weather in the forecast, people in south Georgia were stocking up Friday on supplies. Store officials say batteries, flashlights, and tarps have been flying off the shelves at Home Depot.

Residents are getting last minute items to ensure they are prepared for possible damage or outages this weekend.

Just a few weeks removed from the merchandise Rush after the last storm, Home Depot is restocked and ready to help.

"We have gotten a lot of our stock back in from where we had the storm about two weeks ago. So it;s actually been replenished and we're trying to get other times back for the storms," said assistant manager Walter Gill.

For people buying flashlights, Home Depot recommends LED which are more efficient on battery power.

