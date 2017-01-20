Georgia Power prepares for weekend storms - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Georgia Power prepares for weekend storms

By Mike Fussell, Reporter
The company is monitoring storm systems (Source:WALB) The company is monitoring storm systems (Source:WALB)
Crews are fully staffed (Source:WALB) Crews are fully staffed (Source:WALB)
Jay Smith, Area Manager (Source:WALB) Jay Smith, Area Manager (Source:WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Georgia Power is preparing for the possibility of severe weather in South Georgia. 

Officials said the company's storm center in Atlanta is closely monitoring systems moving toward the state.  

Area Manager Jay Smith said crews will be fully staffed, and ready to respond to storm restoration needs.  

He adds that damage caused by the strong storms that hit parts of the region several weeks ago may make conditions even more dangerous. 

"There are pieces of trees that are still up in other trees," said Smith. "Certainly, during an event like that, it would be best not to be outside, but just be aware of what's out there, what's in your yard." 

Smith said if power goes out, avoid downed power lines. 

"Any lawn furniture they have, loose items in their yards, secure those. Put those out of the way. As far as their house...if the storm does hit, make sure they keep their refrigerator closed. Don't keep going into it," said Smith. 

